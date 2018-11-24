Zambia jails rights activist

LUSAKA: Zambia’s Supreme Court on Friday jailed a human rights activist for contempt of court after he accused the judiciary of corruption.

Gregory Chifire, director of the Southern African Network Against Corruption, had questioned one of the court’s rulings earlier this year in which it overturned a lower court’s decision involving two large corporations -- Stanbic commercial bank and Savenda Management Services. Chifire had suggested that the judges involved be investigated as their ruling had "omitted very crucial evidence".

The Supreme Court on Friday found Chifire "guilty of contempt of court" and sentenced him to six years imprisonment on each of the four counts. He was sentenced in absentia and the terms will run concurrently from the day he enters prison.