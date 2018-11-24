close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
AFP
November 24, 2018
US urging allies to shun Huawei citing cyber security risks: WSJ

World

AFP
November 24, 2018

WASHINGTON: The United States is trying to persuade wireless companies and internet providers in allied countries to shun equipment made by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, citing cyber security risks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The lobbying campaign, also targeting government officials, is taking place in allied countries where Huawei equipment is widely in use such as Germany, Italy and Japan, the Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the situation.

The United States is also mulling more financial aid for telecoms development in countries that avoid using Chinese-made equipment, some of these people say, according to the Journal.

