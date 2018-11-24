Pakistan 17th in Police Pistol Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan secured 17th position in the 2nd USIP World Police Service Pistol Shooting Championship that concluded in China the other day.

Pakistan’s total time was 643”83. Pakistan team consisted of Arsalan Anwar, Abdul Shakoor, Abdullah Khan, and Faisal Sajjad.In individual category, Arsalan claimed 22nd position with the timing of 212”64 and Shakoor grabbed 49th position with the timing of 265”23.

Abdullah stood 79th with the timing of 365”43 and Faisal got 93rd position with the shooting time of 451”15.The team was selected by Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board.

A special training camp was set up to prepare the team for the championship. Arsalan, Abdullah, and Shakoor belong to Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police. Faisal serves in Punjab Police.

As many as 10 scenarios were set up to comprehensively test the contestants’ shooting skills, tactical application, on-the-spot response and ability to handle psychological pressure under simulated conditions.

The 10 scenarios included city block, supermarket, school, beach, metro station, conference room, woodland, square, drug-producing site and the inside of a house.The championship was held at Guangdong’s Police Training Centre.China’s Team 1, Belarus and Hungary took the top three spots on the leader-board.