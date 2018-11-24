Illegal shops, hotels removed from footpaths in many areas

The anti-encroachments cell of the Karachi Municipal Corporation razed shops, cabins and hotels on footpaths and also removed sunshade from shops in various areas of the city on Friday.

The illegal structures were brought down with the help of heavy machinery in Burnes Road, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Frere Road, Federal B Area, Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, from Paradise Bakery to Gulzar-e-Hijri Police Station, Fahad Square and Johar Complex.

The action was supervised by anti-encroachments senior director Bashir Siddiqui and other officers of the cell. The drive has been going on in the city for around two weeks on Supreme Court orders.