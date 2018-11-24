Terror attacks

There is no respite from terror in Pakistan. Militants of every stripe have shown that they can strike at any time. On Friday, at least 30 people were killed and another 50 injured after a suicide bomber struck at a marketplace near an imambargah in the lower Orakzai tribal district. And then, gunmen armed with explosives targeted the Chinese consulate in Karachi in an attack that took the lives of two police officers and two civilians. As yet no has claimed responsibility for the attack in Orakzai while the Balochistan Liberation Army reportedly tweeted out that it was behind the Karachi attack.

Orakzai was long a stronghold of the TTP before it was driven out by military operations but militant groups are still able to regularly carry out attacks in the district. The Darra Adamkhel Taliban are active in the area and had targeted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Syed Masood Kausar just last month in a rocket attack. It is believed that remnants of the TTP and some foreign militants still have safe refuge in remote mountainous areas of Orakzai. Since Orakzai is the only tribal agency that does not border Afghanistan, our usual response of blaming the attacks on militants based in the country will not suffice. Clearly, despite our successes in the war on militancy, there is still a lot of work to be done. This attack should serve as a grim reminder that many of the promises made in the National Action Plan are yet to be fulfilled.

The attack on the Chinese consulate presents a different challenge. Baloch separatists have been targeting foreign workers in Balochistan for years. Indeed, before CPEC came to fruition, China had pulled out all of its workers from the province after multiple attacks on its engineers. Such attacks need to be strongly condemned and those responsible brought to justice. Still, the government should also consider why so many Baloch – who have no connection to separatism or such attacks – are far from happy with Chinese-directed development in Balochistan. The longstanding complaint that Balochistan’s resources are exploited by the centre and the Baloch people themselves do not get their fair share has never been adequately addressed. China’s involvement, especially in places like Gwadar, has heightened the feeling of exploitation. The one lesson we should have learned from years of battling militancy is that the public generally is opposed to extremism of all kinds but the only way to get the people on the government’s side is by addressing legitimate grievances.