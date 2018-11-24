close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Poor-friendly policies

November 24, 2018

The increase in prices of essential commodity has reduced the purchasing power of consumers. The prices of electricity and gas are reaching the sky.

For the middle and working class, meeting expenses is becoming quite difficult. The nation trusts the PTI and hopes that its government will find a way to provide relief to the people.

Zeeshan Hamid ( Karachi )

