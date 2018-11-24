Poor-friendly policies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The increase in prices of essential commodity has reduced the purchasing power of consumers. The prices of electricity and gas are reaching the sky.
For the middle and working class, meeting expenses is becoming quite difficult. The nation trusts the PTI and hopes that its government will find a way to provide relief to the people.
Zeeshan Hamid ( Karachi )
