End corruption

Corruption has become a pressing concern in our society. Although the new government has prioritised a corruption-free Pakistan, there is a lot more that still needs to be done to put an end to this menace.
At this stage, we need to do more as a society to end corrupt practices.
Saleha Farid ( Lahore )
