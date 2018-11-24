Digital scams

Online scams are on the rise in Pakistan. Many fraudsters have created a fake profile on different social media platforms with the ill intention of looting people. These imposters take orders from people and ask them to pay in advance. After receiving the payment, sellers block the people from their list.

Such fraudulent activities are increasing at a fast pace. It is sad that there is no government-backed mechanism that can help apprehend these fraudsters. The country’s IT department must devise a strategy to prevent such digital scams. The law-enforcement agencies should also take relevant steps to bring such imposters who are depriving people of their hard-earned money to book.

Shayan Shahid ( Lahore )