close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Digital scams

Newspost

November 24, 2018

Share

Online scams are on the rise in Pakistan. Many fraudsters have created a fake profile on different social media platforms with the ill intention of looting people. These imposters take orders from people and ask them to pay in advance. After receiving the payment, sellers block the people from their list.

Such fraudulent activities are increasing at a fast pace. It is sad that there is no government-backed mechanism that can help apprehend these fraudsters. The country’s IT department must devise a strategy to prevent such digital scams. The law-enforcement agencies should also take relevant steps to bring such imposters who are depriving people of their hard-earned money to book.

Shayan Shahid ( Lahore )

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost