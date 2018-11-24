Brain drain

Due to the persistent problem of unemployment and grave lawlessness in the country, we have been witnessing a wide-scale brain drain of professionals from our country. Many talented professionals are moving to other countries for improving their standard of living. These professionals are working hard to contribute towards the economy of developed countries. But these same individuals often find it difficult to secure a well-paying job in their country.

If we want to stop the further brain drain of professionals, we ought to create more job opportunities for them so that they are able to have a good career in their country. Our qualified professionals are our real assets and the authorities concerned must create employment opportunities for them.

Abdul Samad Samo ( Karachi )