Lessons from the past

If Pakistan learnt nothing from the barbaric massacre of 142 school children in 2014, there is not the slightest possibility of doing so now – after the November 23 morning’s attack on the Chinese embassy. Three actions ought to have been taken after the 2014 Peshawar school tragedy. First, the government should have ordered nation-wide deweaponisation. Second, the authorities must have implemented a nation-wide crackdown on people who are responsible for spreading hate against individuals.

Third, the authorities should have created a nation-wide vehicle management system to purge millions of fraudulent vehicles on the road. It’s time the authorities concerned started learning from the past mistakes and took steps to strengthen the state’s security. All plausible steps must be taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

Naeem Sadiq ( Karachi )