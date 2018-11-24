close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Traffic woes

November 24, 2018

The traffic situation in various parts of Rawalpindi is getting worse day by day.The situation in Morgah Road is going towards the worst. During peak hours of morning and evening, it gets increasingly difficult to travel from the area and reach the destination on time. People remain stuck in traffic jams for hours. It has been observed that the majority of time there is either no traffic warden present on the roads, who can help to clear the roads, or the traffic signals are out of order.

This serious issue needs the proper attention of the authorities concerned who should take relevant measures to provide relief to residents of Morgah.

Sadia Naz Wali ( Rawalpindi )

