No helmet, no petrol

The Rawalpindi traffic police and the district government have introduced an innovative idea to teach people road safety rules. The ‘no helmet, no petrol’ campaign has been launched to ensure that motorcyclists adhere to safety rules and wear helmets when they are out on the road. Fuel station owners have been instructed to not sell petrol to motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets. This is a commendable step taken to ensure the safety of road users and it is hoped that it will be implemented in an orderly manner. It is a proven fact that using helmets reduces motorcycle-related injuries, especially head injuries that often prove to be fatal. The initiative of the district authorities deserves to be introduced in other cities as well.

Baba Faiz ( Ball Nigwar )