Oil prices collapse as glut fear triggers heavy selling

By Monitoring desk

London: Oil prices slumped Friday to lows not seen since last year as concerns over high crude supplies triggered massive selling, dealers said.

The WTI futures contract, the New York commodities markets´ benchmark, fell more nearly seven percent on the day, while its European counterpart, Brent Crude, dropped close to five percent.

High global oil production compared to demand was the top reason for Friday´s selling, while the outlook for a weakening world economy led investors to conclude that growth would not be strong enough to soak up the surplus.

"The truth of the matter remains that rising global crude supply coupled with worrying signs of slowing demand have written a recipe for disaster for the oil markets," said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at FXTM.

With a December OPEC meeting not expected to make a major dent in production levels, WTI now had scope to fall to $50 "in the near term", he said.

By the mid-European afternoon, WTI was just below $51 and Brent just under $60.

Some analysts said US President Donald Trump also had much to do with falling oil prices.

"Although most analysts claim that this has to do with supply overhang and increased production from Russia and Saudi Arabia, the bottom line is that the US President keeps pushing for lower prices," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index trading group.

"While this is the case it will be difficult to see a return to oil at a higher level unless oil cartel OPEC decides on a major output cut at its next meeting on December 6."

The pound dropped versus the dollar, a day after spiking on news that Britain and the EU had struck a draft deal over ties post Brexit.

That came ahead of a weekend summit in Brussels to sign off on an overall package on the UK´s exit from the European Union in March.

Elsewhere, the euro dropped as data monitoring company IHS Markit said business growth in the 19-nation eurozone pulled back in November to its slowest rate in nearly four years, as exports weakened.

Fresh fears meanwhile over headwinds facing the global economy saw Asian stock markets plunge into the red Friday, after US markets were closed for Thanksgiving.

Chinese shares led the downward charge as Shanghai slumped by more than two percent, with the tech sector hit hard by a Wall Street Journal report that Washington is urging its allies to avoid using equipment from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Worsening trade tensions between the US and China have shattered confidence on global trading floors.

"China wants to make a deal. If we can make a deal, we will," Trump said, ahead of crunch talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 in Argentina next week.

The world´s top two economies have been locked in a trade war since the summer, with the US imposing punitive tariffs on Chinese goods worth $250 billion per year. In retaliation, China imposed tariffs on $110 billion of US goods.

Washington has threatened to toughen measures even further if the issue is not resolved before January.

Analyst said oil prices are on course for their biggest one-month decline since late 2014, even as oil producers considered cutting production to try to stem a rising global surplus.

Oil supply, led by U.S. producers, is growing more quickly than demand and to ward off a build-up of unused fuel such as the one that emerged in 2015, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to start trimming output after a meeting planned for Dec. 6.

But this has done little so far to prop up prices. The value of a barrel of oil has dropped by around 20 percent so far in November, in a seven-week streak of losses.

“Oil bears have re-asserted their authority,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil. “The weakness is the continuation of the prevailing bearish sentiment aided a little bit by the stronger dollar.”

Volatility has spiked to its highest since late 2016, as investors have rushed to buy protection against further steep price declines.

Volatility, a measure of investor demand for a particular option, has jumped above 60 percent for very bearish near-term sell options, double what it was two weeks ago.

Oil production has surged this year. The International Energy Agency expects non-OPEC output alone to rise by 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) this year. Oil demand next year, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 1.3 million bpd.

Adjusting to lower demand, top crude exporter Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that it may reduce supply as it pushes OPEC to agree to a joint output cut of 1.4 million bpd.