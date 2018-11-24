close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Indus Motor to hold used car bazaar

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) will organise Toyota Sure Certified Used Car Bazaar (TSURE) for customers to buy, sell and exchange vehicles at Packages Mall, Lahore on November 25, 2018, a statement said on Friday.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said, “This will provide an opportunity for buyers to purchase quality used cars at good prices. Furthermore, customers can buy, sell and exchange their current vehicle (any make or model) with any used certified or new Toyota vehicle with complete convenience and peace of mind.” Approximately 100 Toyota used cars of different models and variants would be available for sale. All vehicles on display were certified by Toyota experts, with up to 15,000km or one year OEM warranty, the statement added.

