November 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
NDCTech hosts forum for banks, FIs

Business

November 24, 2018

KARACHI: National Data Consultant (NDCTech) and Temenos Group AG, a banking software company based in Geneva, recently hosted ‘Bank of the Future Forum 2018’, at a local hotel. The forum was for banks, regulator, solution providers, international fintechs, and industry-professionals, to share and discuss best practices and strategy to reinvent banking vision for the digital age, a statement said.

Launched by NDCTECH and Temenos eight years ago, the Bank of the Future Forum has continued to add value for leading financial institutions of Pakistan in all banking segments. This year more than 150 senior banking delegates and leadership representing over 22 banks attended the forum.

Behram Ahmed, chairman, NDCTECH said, “We are delighted to announce the participation of such a notable group of industry leaders and experts in our 9th annual event.”

Ammara Masood, president and CEO, NDCTECH said, “Technology’s critical role in transforming financial services is being recognised in Pakistan. The mindshare and products that Temenos and its marketplace providers showcased was transformational.”

