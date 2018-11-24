German traders visit Sindh Secretariat

KARACHI: A 36-member business delegation from Bavaria visited the Sindh Secretariat on Friday and met with local businessmen, a statement said.

The delegation headed by Ulrich Konstantin Rieger, from Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy and Technology and met representatives of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Builders and Developers, and other industrialists and company heads.

Consul General of Germany in Karachi Dr Pantelis Christian Poetis was also present at the meeting, which was presided over by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh.

Sindh Special Economic Zone Management CEO Abdul Azeem Uqaily briefed the German delegation about the investment opportunities, policies, and incentives, which were being given to the investors by the Sindh government.

The delegation showed keen investment interest in terms of joint ventures and business partnerships with Pakistani investors. They also showed interest in skill development.