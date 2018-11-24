Thar Foundation adopts RO plants­

SUKKUR: Thar Foundation is set to take over, operate, maintain, and finance all the reverse osmosis (RO) water purifying plants in Thar Coal Block II after Sindh government gave a go-ahead to their corporate social responsibility initiative, a statement said on Friday.

“The endeavor will benefit approximately 10,000-strong local population in Thar Coal Block II and adjacent areas by providing them safe drinking water complying with WHO standards,” Thar Foundation said in its release.

It said in the first phase, eight RO plants located in Thar Coal Block II area, which were earlier being operated by a contractor appointed by the provincial government, had been handed over to Thar Foundation.

Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Sindh, in a letter issued to Thar Foundation, said all the RO plants located in Thar Coal Block II shall be fully repaired and maintained by Thar Foundation at its own expense.

“As the RO plants will remain the property of Sindh government, the PHED will regularly monitor the performance of the entrusted RO Plants,” the letter said.

Terming the move a step in the right direction to address the drinking water scarcity in Thar, Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thar Foundation, said they wanted to partner with Sindh government in uplifting the human development of Thar in all aspects.

“Besides extracting indigenous coal and producing cheap electricity, we are in Thar for a larger purpose. We aspire to adopt and implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in an accelerated model for the entire tehsil of Islamkot – thereby making it Pakistan’s first SDG-compliant tehsil by 2024 – 6 years ahead of the global timeline,” said Shaikh.

He added that they are already running 10 state-of-the-art RO plants successfully, serving 25,000 inhabitants of the area since last two years.