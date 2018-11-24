Growth for global banking industry continues to be muted

KARACHI: Growth for global banking industry continues to be muted with its revenues having grown at two percent per year over the last five years, significantly below the historical annual growth of 5 to 6 percent, McKinsey said in a report.

“Since the crisis, the global banking industry and financial regulators have worked in tandem to move the financial system to a solid grounding with a higher level of safety,” the New York-based management consulting firm said in its flagship report on the banking sector.

Global banking return on equity (ROE) has hovered in a narrow range between eight and nine percent since 2012. Banks in both the UK and Western Europe increased their ROEs significantly whereas their counterparts in the US and Japan registered declines, McKinsey said in the report, titled “Banks in the changing world of financial intermediation”.

The review is based on data and insights from Panorama, McKinsey’s proprietary banking research arm, as well as the experience of clients and practitioners from all over the world.

The consulting firm said emerging markets are beginning to falter. In 2017, the price-to-book ratio of developed-market banks overtook that of emerging market banks for the first time in 14 years.

McKinsey said global tier-1 capital ratio —one measure of banking system safety —increased from 9.8 percent in 2007 to 13.2 percent in 2017.

The consulting firm said the banking sector’s price-to-book ratio was, however, consistently lower than that of every other major sector over the 2012 –17 period — trailing even relatively sluggish industries such as utilities, energy, and materials. “This difference persists even when other valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings ratios, are compared.”

Miklos Dietz, the report author said technological (and data) innovation and shifts in the regulatory and broader sociopolitical environment are “reshaping the market structure of financial intermediation and the role of banks in this system”.

“These dual forces are opening great swaths of this financial intermediation system to new entrants, including other large financial institutions, specialist finance providers, and technology firms,” Dietz, who is also McKinsey senior partner said in a statement.