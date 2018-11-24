Stocks flattened by security, economic concerns

Stocks on Friday pancaked after a terrorist attack on Chinese embassy in the financial hub sent investors scrambling for the sidelines to cover their holdings, thinning the trade, in a market that’s already fretting over the fate of International Monetary Fund bailout (IMF) deal, dealers said.

Adil Ghaffar Chief Executive Officer of First Equity Modaraba said terrorist attack on Chinese Embassy in Karachi dampened the sentiments and the prevailing uncertainties relating to financial assistance to Pakistan brought sluggish activity in stocks.

“State Bank would unveil its monetary policy late next week with increase in interest rates by 100 basis points and keeping in view the current fiscal and financial impediments, rupee dollar parity may further be devalued by 5 percent,” Ghaffar added. Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.01 percent or 4.75 points to close at 40,869.28 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.13 percent or 25.33 points to end at 19,442.62 points.

Of 346 active scrips, 159 moved up, 163 retreated, and 24 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 123.569 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 160.197 billion shares in the previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed flat amid thin trade on investor concerns over security situation in the metropolis.

Uncertainty in global equities and slump in global crude prices invited mid-session selling. Banks and cement stocks outperformed on speculations ahead of SBP policy rate announcement next week and reports of surging local cement prices.

“Political uncertainty, dismal IMF forecast over weak growth at 4 percent owing to economic imbalances, and policy uncertainty weighed the market down,” Mehanti added.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said negative sentiment was contributed by the news the IMF was seeing policy uncertainty and economic imbalances as risks to growth and its forecasts would slide to 4 percent in the current fiscal year from 5.80 percent, a year earlier.

On the other hand, cement stock supported the index due to continuous decline in coal prices and their attractive valuations. The market opened dull and made a session-low of 40,655 points, losing nearly 200 points following the Chinese embassy terror attack.

This development scared the investors and confined the trade in a tight band.

Another factor which jolted the mood was a dip in the value of rupee in the open market, which hints at another wave of official depreciation down the line, making the cost of goods of more expensive.

Oil and gas exploration companies went red over the continuous decline in the value of international crude oil price.

The highest gainers were Island Textile, up Rs77.31 to close at Rs1679.25/share, and Lucky Cement, up Rs23.82 to finish at Rs532.44/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Shezan International, down Rs25.47 to close at Rs484.02/share, and Indus Motor, down Rs24.18 to close at Rs1348.82/share. Dewan Cement recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 7.663 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.74 to close at Rs15.78/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 4.957 million shares, and losing Rs0.13 to end at Rs19.14/share.