Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Rupee unchanged

Business

November 24, 2018

The rupee closed unchanged against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee closed firm at 133.99 against the greenback.

In the kerb market, the rupee continued its downward trend due to tight supply of the dollars. It settled at 135.10 against the dollar, a 0.29 percent lower from the previous closing rate.

“The currency was stable, as imports payments waned. There were some small payments during the day,” a dealer said.

