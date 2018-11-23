close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
November 23, 2018
Govt taking steps for quality healthcare to public: president

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the government was taking all possible measures to provide quality healthcare facilities to the public especially in far-flung and remote areas.

Addressing as chief guest at the 11th International Conference of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons held at Armed Forces Institute of Dentistry (AFID) here, he said the moot would prove helpful in identifying new avenues for improvement, according to an ISPR statement.

