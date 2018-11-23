close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
November 23, 2018
Winter vacations Students to get 50% discount on railways fare

National

November 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: In order to accommodate students in winter season, Pakistan Railways will be offering 50 percent discount on all trains and routes across the country from December 25 to January 10. The students can avail the discount facility by providing their student cards at the reservation offices of Pakistan Railways, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP here on Thursday.

