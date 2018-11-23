FBR issues notices to salaried class late filers

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has issued tax notices to hundreds of thousands late filers of salaried class for last three years through automatic selection of audit, and, now, the Board has offered them to come out from audit by paying a penalty of Rs20,000 or higher than tax amounts till December 31, 2018.

The FBR has explained that the late filers will have to pay the penalty as it cannot be waived off under the Income Tax law.

The FBR has issued notices to salaried class in all major cities except Rawalpindi where the relevant Income Tax Commissioner did not send out notices knowingly that it might trigger a controversy at highest levels.

The FBR said on Thursday that the government facilitated the taxpayers by providing them a one-time option for closing the audit proceedings due to late filing of returns through the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Act, 2018.