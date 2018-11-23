India has tightened grip on Afghanistan: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Thursday said India has strengthened its influence on Afghanistan.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, the Minister of State for Interior said, “India has tightened its grip on Afghanistan. New Delhi has so much influence there [Kabul] that I was made to wait for two hours on the border for (late) SP Tahir Dawar’s body,” Geo News reported.

The minister questioned, “Why is our stance not being promoted on international forums? The world should admit to our existence.”

Afridi also asked why international NGOs were allowed to operate in the country from 1947 to 2015. “Why did you give them permission to work against your traditions and beliefs?” he asked. “Pakistan will no longer be run according to someone else’s vision,” he asserted.