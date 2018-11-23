Imran thanks Malaysia for hospitality

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan who just concluded his two-day trip of Malaysia has thanked Malaysian Prime Minister M hatir Muhammad, the first lady and dignitaries of that country for extending warm hospitality through tweet.

In his tweet, Khan maintained, “I especially want to thank the gracious Mrs. Mahathir Muhammad for the wonderful lunch she arranged for us.”

Later he wrote that “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad for his warm hospitality & I want to thank his ministers & the Malaysian business community for welcoming us in the spirit of friendship. This trip will strengthen ties between our two countries.”

The diplomatic observers are of the view that it is a special gesture and strange way for thanking the host leadership by the head of the visiting delegation.

Traditionally such compliments are paid through diplomatic communications but Prime Minister Imran opted a novel way for the same.