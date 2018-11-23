Eid Milad celebrated

PESHAWAR: The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday with traditional fervour.

In the provincial capital, the day dawned with 21-gun salutes. Several processions were taken out in the provincial capital in connection with the day. The main procession was taken out in the city which passed through the traditional route.

Functions were also organized where the speakers shed light on various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). One such function was addressed by Sultan Agha, a known religious scholar and spiritual figure and son of late Maulvi Amir Shah Gillani.