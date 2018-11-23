close
November 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
JI candidate wins Karak tehsil nazim slot

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

KARAK: The lone tehsil member of Jamaat-e-Islami won the Karak tehsil nazim slot by securing 10 votes in the 15-member council here on Thursday.

Former tehsil nazim Haji Abdul Wahab had been de-seated by the council members through a vote of no-confidence about six months ago but he had got a stay order from the Peshawar High Court, Bannu bench.

The stay order was vacated last week and Tehsil Municipal Officer Muneer Ahmad Chughtai convened a meeting of the tehsil council for the election of the new tehsil nazim. The election process for the tehsil nazim slot was completed within three hours.

According to result, Maulana Mehboob Janan of JI got 10 votes while his rival candidate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Taj Nawaz secured only five votes.

