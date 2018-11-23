close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Russian delegation calls on corps commander

National

November 23, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: A six-member delegation headed by Vice-Admiral Osipov lgor Vladimirovich, deputy chief of general staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, called on Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Corps Headquarters here on Thursday.

The delegation was given a briefing on the Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, situation and fencing along Pak-Afghan border, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPE) through a press release. The delegation also visited Khyber district. Earlier, on arrival at the Corps Headquarters, Vice-Admiral Osipov lgor Vladimirovich laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Army.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan