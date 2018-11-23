Russian delegation calls on corps commander

PESHAWAR: A six-member delegation headed by Vice-Admiral Osipov lgor Vladimirovich, deputy chief of general staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, called on Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Corps Headquarters here on Thursday.

The delegation was given a briefing on the Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, situation and fencing along Pak-Afghan border, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPE) through a press release. The delegation also visited Khyber district. Earlier, on arrival at the Corps Headquarters, Vice-Admiral Osipov lgor Vladimirovich laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan Army.