Doctors, staff protest suspension of gas at hostels

PESHAWAR: The doctors, nurses and staff of the Lady Reading Hospital on Thursday staged a protest against the suspension of gas supply to their hostels and Staff Colony for the last few months.

Chanting slogans against the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and demanding restoration of gas supply, the protesters gathered outside the KP Assembly.

The protesters said the administration of the hostel had informed the SNGPL about the problems being faced by the doctors, nurses and other staff due to the suspension of gas supply for the last few months but no action had been taken to this effect so far.

The residents of the hostels and Staff Colony were suffering due to the negligence of the SNGPL, the protesters added.

They vowed to continue the protest till the restoration of gas supply and cook meals on the road outside the hospitals in protest.