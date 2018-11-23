Arms recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The police foiled a terror bid and recovered hand-grenades and rocket launchers during a raid in the limits of Bakkakhel Police Station on Thursday, official sources said.
They said that District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi had received tip-off that unidentified terrorists had buried hand-grenades and rocket launchers in the jurisdiction of Bakkakhel Police Station.
BANNU: The police foiled a terror bid and recovered hand-grenades and rocket launchers during a raid in the limits of Bakkakhel Police Station on Thursday, official sources said.
They said that District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi had received tip-off that unidentified terrorists had buried hand-grenades and rocket launchers in the jurisdiction of Bakkakhel Police Station.
Comments