Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Arms recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

BANNU: The police foiled a terror bid and recovered hand-grenades and rocket launchers during a raid in the limits of Bakkakhel Police Station on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi had received tip-off that unidentified terrorists had buried hand-grenades and rocket launchers in the jurisdiction of Bakkakhel Police Station.

