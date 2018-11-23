Parliamentary panel on rigging: Opposition gives its ToRs to sub-committee

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Thursday handed the proposed Terms of Reference (ToRs) to the Sub-Committee of Parliamentary Committee on probing allegations against rigging, while the government will present its (proposed) ToRs in the next meeting on November 28.

The sub-committee met here with Shafqat Mehmood in the chair.

During the meeting, the opposition PPP, PML-N and National Party submitted their proposed ToRs.

According to the sources, the opposition proposed 10-point ToRs.

According to the opposition ToRs, the committee will have the mandate to investigate the following questions to ascertain the question of rigging and the extent to which it had effects on 2018 general elections results.

1. Was the Election Act 2017 and the rules made accordingly implemented in letter and spirit by the ECP and other state authorities?

2. Was the Election Commission allowed to work independently and had complete autonomy to carry out elections in accordance with the constitution and law?

3. Were all political parties provided with a level playing field in terms of freedom to their candidates and their supports to take part in the polls?

4. Who made the decision to post army officials inside the polling stations, under what law and to what effect?

5. Why did the mandatory recount under the law not take place in many cases and arbitrary decisions were taken in this case?

6. Why were polling agents removed from polling stations arbitrarily even though they had authorization forms from the candidates?

7. Why was a code of conduct newly drafted and in supersession of the law replaced?

8. How many results were declared after midnight and why was the reasons in writing were not given in each case as per law?

9. Why did the RTS/RMS system fail? Its operation, procurement, testing etc. may be explained.

10. Any other issue or question relevant to the free and fair conduct of elections 2018.

The committee may call any witnesses, including officials of ECP, Nadra, a select number of returning officers, presiding officers, other officials on election duty, candidates or any other person, required to explain/testify to help answer any of the above queries.

The committee may also ask for examination of any documents relevant to the same.

Talking to newsmen after the sub-committee meeting, Shafqat Mehmood said the government believed that elections were held transparent, free and fair and that’s the reason that it did not object to formation of the Parliamentary Committee.

“We even accepted the opposition’s demand for having an equal number of representation and inclusion of senators in the Parliamentary Committee,” he said.

Shafqat said the government had never objected to the formation of Parliamentary Committee, as this issue was first raised by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.