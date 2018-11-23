Opposition knows it’s heading for jail

KUALA LUMPUR/GILGIT, KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the longer he would remain in power, the more dangerous it would get for the opposition and those making the most noise know they had to go to jail.

Addressing the Pakistani community here, the prime minister said the opposition was in a hurry to topple the government and had been making noise since day one of the PTI government coming into power. “They [opposition] did not even let me deliver my first speech.” The prime minister said the longer he remained in power the more information he would receive on how the national wealth was stolen.

“Those making the most noise know they have to go to prison. This is why everyone is gathering to save democracy…They are gathering together to save their theft, not democracy,” he said.

Imran emphasised that his would be the first government in Pakistan’s history which would not give an NRO or reach an agreement in the name of Charter of Democracy.

“We will catch every single person and put them in jail.”

The premier stressed that he had not mentioned the opposition or taken any names but whenever he speaks of putting thieves in jail, the entire opposition rises up against him.

“The government till now has not launched a single NAB case. All the cases are old. We will lodge cases but the time has not arrived and they are scared,” he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan for criticising his political opponents abroad.

Addressing the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the longer he remained in power, the more dangerous it would get for the opposition and those making the most noise know that they had to go to prison.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, Bilawal said, “The prime minister’s behaviour is unprofessional; he criticises his political opponents during foreign trips when he should be representing the government,” reports Geo.

“A prime minister visits another country to support it but Imran Khan speaks about politics. Imran Khan formed the government by stealing votes,” Bilawal added.

“PPP is a strong party. We have faced dictators such as Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf and we will face this puppet prime minister too.”

“The country’s economic condition is worsening day by day and prices are skyrocketing. The federal government should stop its policies that are against the poor people,” Bilawal added.

“The government is demolishing shops in the name of anti-encroachment drive. This government is against the poor. It should take the poor into consideration before making decisions.”

Criticising the government, Bilawal said, “Not a single step has been taken to curb corruption. Imran Khan is an insecure leader whose government is very weak. He wants to pressurise his opponents by taking revenge so that they do not oppose him.”

“If we want to curb corruption, we have to hold everyone accountable,” Bilawal asserted.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said he did not know why Prime Minister Imran Khan was defaming Pakistan across the world.

Speaking to the media at the Karachi airport, he lashed out at Imran for criticising his political opponents during his foreign tours.

Pointing out the achievements of the previous PML-N government, he said, “In 2013, the whole world used to declare Pakistan as the most dangerous country but we informed them that we had bravely defeated terrorism. We had proven that Pakistan could overcome the energy crisis through its own resources and this success of ours was made to fail through a political conspiracy under the watch and leadership of PM Imran.”