Classic Club record win in ICA cricket

ISLAMABAD: Classic Club defeated Punjab Club by 12 runs in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship league round match here at the Diamond Ground on Thursday.

Chasing Classic’s 312 with Ashfaq Ali hitting up 113 off 87 balls, Punjab got short of just 12 runs despite Syed Muzammil’s fighting 142 off 98 balls. It was match to watch with more than 600 runs scored in 80 overs.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground: Classic Club 312 in 40 overs (Ashfaq Ali 113, Rohail Nazir 66, Haroon Wahid 47; Tariq Nawaz 3-39, Haris Ahmed 2-52). Punjab Club 300-5 in 40 overs (Syed Muzammil Shah 142, Sarmad Bhatti 82, Inayat Ali 47; Haroon Wahid 2-59, Kaleem Dil 1-22).

Majid Memorial beat Capital Gymkhana by 31 runs: Majid Memorial 234-9 in 35 overs (Hasnain Jamil 81, Shoaib Amjad 29; Bilal Khan 3-38, Hussain Murtaza 2-15). Capital Gymkhana 203 in 33.2 overs (Saleem Khan 103, Noor Ahmed 35; Muhammad Mustafa 3-40, Owais Khattak 2-14, Adeel Ahmed 2-21).

Al Lucky Stars beat Quaid-e-Azam Club by five wickets: Quaid-e-Azam Club 244-8 in 35 overs (Zeeshan Ali 45, Sajid Niazi 43, M Umer 37; Jawad Ahmed 3-27, Asif Mehmood 2-33, Muhammad Waqas 2-33). All Lucky Stars Club 245-5 in 33 overs (Jawad Ahmed 94, Muhammad Ilyas 92, Ghazanfar Mehmood 24; Umair Riaz, Usama Yousuf, Asad Kazmi, Dr Imran took one wicket each).

Lucky Star beat Asif Memorial by six wickets: Asif Memorial Club 190 in 36.1 overs (Ali Imran 63, Salman Haider 24; Sajid Ali 5-37). Lucky Star Club 193-4 in 36.1 overs (Naseerullah 106 not out, Hammad Khan 46; Samiullah 2-48).

Al-Muslim beat Mehran by 72 runs: Al-Muslim Club 190-7 in 40 overs (Abdul Hakeem 60 not out, Abdul Qayyum 48, Aun Abbas 24; M Yasin 2-18, Sharjeel Ahmed 2-33). Mehran Club 118 in 29 overs (Sharjeel Ahmed 29, M Yasin 22; Aun Abbas 4-21, Ahsan Ali Shah 4-28).

King’s Gymkhana beat Warriors by 109 runs: King’s Gymkhana Club 265 in 37.1 overs (Nadir 66, Syed Touseef 41, Adnan Shafique 33; Zeeshan Haider 2-28, Ikram Niazi 2-55). Warriors Club 156 in 29.2 overs (Shahbaz 79, Aqib 24; Tauseef Razaq 3-24, Usman Awan 2-14).