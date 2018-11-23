Futsal trials

ISLAMABAD: Trials to select the Pakistan team for the Asian Soccer Futsal Championship began at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, on Thursday.

Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation’s Senior Vice President Shahid Farooq Malik is supervising the trials.

At the end of the trials, 25 players will be announced to compete in the Asian tournament which will be held from December 13-16 in Islamabad.

Besides Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Brunei will take part in the championship