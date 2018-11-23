Blatter urges probe into FIFA boss

LAUSANNE: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter called for an investigation into his successor Gianni Infantino, after Switzerland’s Attorney General admitted meeting the current boss of world football’s governing body.

The attorney general, Michael Lauber, told journalists earlier on Wednesday that his meetings with current FIFA boss Infantino were “normal and regular, especially in complex cases”.

The Football Leaks website alleges that Infantino offered favours to a senior Swiss prosecutor, Rinaldo Arnold, in a bid to foster a relationship with Lauber, possibly to obtain privileged information about the FIFA probe.

Lauber added that his office was disclosing the meetings for the sake of “transparency”.

According to Football Leaks, the informal meetings occurred in the spring of

2016, a few months after Infantino took charge of FIFA and vowed to restore its credibility, which had been

shaken by the corruption-plagued 17-year leadership of Blatter.

The body that oversees Lauber’s office, known as the AS-MPC, told AFP on Wednesday that while Lauber was not under investigation, it was examining the propriety of the meetings between Infantino and the attorney general.

Blatter reacted to Wednesday’s news by telling AFP: “The FIFA Ethics Committee... must do something and open an investigation into Mr Infantino.