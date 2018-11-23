WORLD CUP: Pak team to leave for India tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan hockey team will leave for India through the Wagah Border on Saturday (tomorrow) morning to compete in the World Cup starting in Bhubaneswar on November 28.

The team will leave for Amritsar by road and from there it will board a flight to New Delhi enroute to Bhubaneswar.

Team manager Hasan Sardar said that the players’ dues were cleared following the Sindh government’s intervention. “The Sindh government has released Rs100 million which has enabled the Pakistan Hockey Federation to clear the pending dues of the entire contingent. Now the players can fully concentrate on the World Cup,” he said.

Pakistan have been grouped with Germany, the Netherlands and Malaysia. The Greenshirts will play their opening match against Germany on December 1 followed by games against Malaysia (Dec 5) and the Netherlands (Dec 9).

This is the first time that 16 teams are competing in the World Cup.

“It is up to the players to make full use of their abilities. The team is capable of surprising good teams in the tournament,” head coach Tauqeer Dar said.

On Thursday, Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar visited the Pakistan team’s training camp at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.