Fri Nov 23, 2018
AFP
November 23, 2018
Khashoggi murder: Denmark suspends arms sales to S Arabia

AFP
November 23, 2018

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Thursday suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the second country to do so after Germany.

"The foreign ministry is suspending all sales of weapons and military equipment to Saudi Arabia," Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said. "I hope that the Danish decision can create additional momentum," he added. A foreign ministry spokesman said Copenhagen was not considering other sanctions for the moment. On Monday, Germany decided to bar 18 Saudis from entering its territory and Europe's Schengen passport-free zone over their alleged links to the murder.

In October, Berlin called for EU countries to follow its lead and suspend arms sales to Saudi Araiba for the time being, prompting a dismissive response from French President Emmanuel Macron. Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote for The Washington Post and had been critical of Prince Mohammed, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, killed and reportedly dismembered.

