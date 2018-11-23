close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Cops asked to submit report of daily crackdown

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

LAHORE: SP City Division Naveed Irshad has directed all officers to submit comprehensive report of daily crackdown on anti-social elements. City division operations police have issued the statistics of action against criminals of last 10 months. City Division has arrested 8104 accused involved in street crime, dacoity, robbery, drug peddling, gambling and other crimes. Nine eighty eight pistols, 23 rifles, 5 Kalashnikovs, 45 guns, 2 carbines, 4 daggers and more than 8,000 bullets have been recovered from their procession. Police have recovered 42845 liquor bottles, over 9kg heroin, 351kg ‘charas’ and more than 8kg opium from the drug peddlers. On secret information, Rs51 lakhs have been recovered from gamblers. More than 500 accused have been booked for one-wheeling, rental act and sound system act. Special teams have been constituted for arresting hardcore criminals.

