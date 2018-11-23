Request for linking CRO branch with driving licences record

LAHORE: City Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik has requested Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Lahore to link the record of Criminal Record Office (CRO) branch with the data of driving licences to help identify criminals. He wrote a letter to the DIG on Thursday, stating that it would help identify and arrest criminals during thumb impressions. The CTO said all departments should play role in curbing crimes. He also said that the joint effort will help take criminals to task without any delay. The CTO said that biometric devices had been provided at all 18.licensing centres. The linkage of data will help arresting the suspects.