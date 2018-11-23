KP abolishes Ehtesab Commission

PESHAWAR: the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Thursday approved abolition of Ehtesab Commission and formed a seven-member committee to ensure fast-track and total merger of the erstwhile Fata with the province. Riaz Khan Daudzai

The committee will review the model presented by the additional chief secretary of the merged tribal areas, Sikandar Qayyum at the next cabinet meeting. Provincial Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan will head the committee while provincial ministers for finance, information, and law and parliamentary affairs will be its members. They would be assisted by the respective administrative secretaries.

Briefing the media after Thursday’s cabinet meeting, provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said there was some confusion over the merger of the former tribal areas in context of the transfer of administrative and financial matters to the provincial departments. He said the transfer of directorates of various departments operating in the merged tribal areas such as social welfare, health, industries, etc. and utilisation of funds received from the federal government for the ex-Fata had led to the confusion. He said the cabinet figured out from the briefing of the additional chief secretary at the Fata Secretariat that the same ponderous system of merger proposed by the bureaucracy was to remain in place and would rather continue. The minister said it was proposed in the cabinet meeting that the Fata Secretariat should stay in place under a different nomenclature and the Additional Chief Secretary at the same time would look after the affairs of the home and other departments related to the merger plan.

Shaukat Yousafzai said Prime Minster Imran Khan was keen on total and observable merger of these areas with the province and the cabinet was mindful of this fact. The cabinet decided that the merger of ex-Fata should be complete and done in a manifested manner, he said.

The minister said the committee was formed to do away with the reservations raised over the matter at the cabinet meeting by reviewing the merger plan. "It will work out proposals to facilitate a roadmap for the merger and relevant amendments to the laws," he added.

"We want to bring the newly merged districts on a par with Peshawar and other districts of the province in terms of development. It is essential to bring all the departments operating in the merged districts to work under the supervision of the provincial administrative secretaries and ministers to achieve this goal," Shaukat Yousafzai said.

"The committee would submit its report within two weeks and it would be presented at the next meeting of the cabinet," Shaukat Yousafzai said.

He said the cabinet was informed that all preparations for local government elections in the newly merged districts have been completed and the polls plan would be submitted to the cabinet at its next meeting.

Flanked by the special assistant to the chief minister on information technology Kamran Bangash and secretary information Qaisar Alam Khan, the information minister said the cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (Repeal) Bill to repeal the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission Act 2014 and pave the way for the abolition of the Ehtesab Commission. He recalled that the cabinet at its September 5 meeting had approved the abolition of the Ehtesab Commission and its assets along with the pending court cases and inquiries would be referred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The minister said about 107 employees of the Ehtesab Commission would be given the option of accepting 'golden handshake' or joining the surplus pool.

The cabinet, he said, also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa digital policy, which Kamran Bangash termed a landmark achievement of the government. He said it would improve the digital eco-system of the province and the governance in the province would immensely benefit from it.

Shaukat Yousafzai explained that the cabinet approved the Spat Gah hydropower project for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with a South Korean power company on November 5. The $1 billion project, he informed, would generate 496 megawatts electricity.

He said the cabinet approved reconstitution of the nine-member board of directors (BoD) of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) and gave extension to Rashid Khan for another term on the board. It also approved the 10-member BoD of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (KPOGDCL), with Shumail Butt, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Ishfaq Khattak and Zahir Azizuddin as new members.

The cabinet, Shaukat Yousafzai said, also approved amendments to the police rules to ensure fast-track promotion of the sub-inspectors to deputy superintendent in consultation with the promotion board of the police department.