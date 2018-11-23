close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
National futsal trials get underway

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Trials to select Pakistan futsal team for the Asian event got under way at Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan Sports Complex Thursday.Senior Vice President Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) Shahid Farooq Malik is supervising trials. At the end of trials, 25 players would be announced to compete in the Asian Futsal Championship to be held from December 13 to 16 at the same venue. Besides Pakistan, India, Saudi Arab, Nepal, Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Brunei are also competing in the event.

