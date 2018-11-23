close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Young Ahsan stars in Fazal Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Lahore Club beat Young P & T Gymkhana by 4 wickets in the second Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship match played at Model Town Ground. Fine spin bowling by teenager Ahsan Kaleem 4(for 23) was the main feature of the match.Scores: Young P &T Gymkhana 101 all out in 35 overs (Ibrar Nasrullah 37, Ahsan Kaleem 4 for 23, Zulfqar Ali 3 for 9, Ihsanul Haq 2 for 28). Lahore Club 102/6 in 21.5 overs (Haider Ali 33, Ihsanul Haq 20 and Zulfqar Ali 22*, Hadi Sarwar 2 for 33. Ahsan Kaleem was declared man of the match.

