close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Pioneer Club victorious

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Pioneer Cricket Club beat Mujahid Gymkhana by 51 runs in the Fazal Mehmood National Tournament here at the Race Coarse Ground.

Scores: Pioneer Club 165 for all in 39.4 overs (M Awais 31, M Shoaib 31, Nadeem Javed Butt 25, M Ibrahim 21. M. Husnain 4-37, AliRaza 2-30). Mujahid Gymkhana 114 all out in 25.3 overs (M. Ishtiaq 57, Ali Raza 15, Imran Nazir 2-39, M. Shoaib 2-44, Kh Abid 2-9, Sufiyan 2-15). Man of the match award was given to M Shoaib.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports