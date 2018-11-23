Pioneer Club victorious

LAHORE: Pioneer Cricket Club beat Mujahid Gymkhana by 51 runs in the Fazal Mehmood National Tournament here at the Race Coarse Ground.

Scores: Pioneer Club 165 for all in 39.4 overs (M Awais 31, M Shoaib 31, Nadeem Javed Butt 25, M Ibrahim 21. M. Husnain 4-37, AliRaza 2-30). Mujahid Gymkhana 114 all out in 25.3 overs (M. Ishtiaq 57, Ali Raza 15, Imran Nazir 2-39, M. Shoaib 2-44, Kh Abid 2-9, Sufiyan 2-15). Man of the match award was given to M Shoaib.