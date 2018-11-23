close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
AFP
November 23, 2018
‘Arsenal needed fresh start after Wenger’

Sports

AFP
November 23, 2018

MADRID: Arsenal manager Unai Emery has claimed the club needed a breath of fresh air after 22 years of Arsene Wenger and that he took over a team in decline.

Former PSG coach Emery has enjoyed an encouraging first few months as Wenger’s successor, with Arsenal currently unbeaten in 16 matches and buoyed by impressive performances against Liverpool, Fulham and Leicester. They remain three points adrift of the Premier League’s top four but Emery appears to have injected energy into a team that was stagnating under Wenger.

“Nowadays it’s very difficult for a coach to stay 22 years,” Emery said in an interview with Spanish sports daily Marca on Thursday. Emery has made changes defensively, deploying a higher and more aggressive pressing game that has been adopted surprisingly quickly by his players. Bernd Leno has established himself as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Petr Cech while the tireless Lucas Torreira has been one Arsenal’s stand-out players in midfield.

“Before Wenger arrived, Arsenal celebrated winning 1-0 and were based on defensive solidity,” Emery said. “Then with Arsene, joy was taken from attacking too and the perfect blend was the ‘Invincibles’ team. But over time, only technical quality and attacking freedom were taken care of and the team lost its defensive structure.

