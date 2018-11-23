Trials begin to pick Pak team for Faldo Golf

LAHORE: The four-day trials to select a three-member boys’ team for participation in the Nick Faldo Golf Championship, to be held in Vietnam, began here on Thursday at the Defence Raya Golf Course.

The trials are being held under the supervision of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). At the same time trials also began for selection of two girl players to represent the country in the Nick Faldo Golf Championship.

For boys there are three age categories, age category under 21 years, age category under 18 years, and age category under 16 years. For girls there are two age categories i.e. under-21 years and under 16 years.

At the end of the first day, the two players who stood out overall impressive were Damil Ataullah of Garrison Golf Club in boys under-16 category and one girl Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya. Damil carded a gross score of gross 71, one under par. Rimsha Ijaz also came up with the same score, a gross 71.

Damil certainly brought glad tidings for himself as he showed intensity in application of golfing skills and stood rewarded with three birdies on holes 2,6 and 14 and to supplement that he scored twelve regulation pars.In the girls section Rimsha Ijaz was certainly majestic and noteworthy was her command during the 18 holes. Hopefully she will perform more admirably in the rounds to come.

In the age category under-21 years, the top one was M. Saqib of Garrison Golf Club with a score of gross 78, a rather modest effort from a very talented golfer. Rafay Raja of Rawalpindi was placed one stroke behind him at gross 79. Others in line are Hamza Sheikh (Karachi) at gross 82 and M.Arsalan (Gymkhana) also at gross 82. The participants’ positions in age category under- 18 years are Junaid Irfan (Karachi) at a score of 82. Another one at 82 is Rao Haris of Rawalpindi.

Others who did well in this category are Syed Yashal Shah (Karachi) with a score of 79 followed by Ali Mehmood (DHA Karachi) 81, Danial Khan (Karachi) 83 and Mikhail Majid (Defence Raya) 83. As Rimsha Ijaz leads the girls group in a commanding way the other girls behind her were Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) 78,Humna Amjad (PAF Skyview) 7, Suneya Osama (Garrison) 80, Aania Farooq (DHA, Karachi), 81 and Arooba Ali (Rawalpindi) 83. The second round will tee off at 830 am on Friday at same course.