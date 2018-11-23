SA Games likely to be postponed

Our correspondent

KARACHI: The 13th South Asian (SA) Games, slated to be held in Nepal in March 2019, are more likely to be postponed for a few months, a highly reliable source said.

“I firmly believe that the Games will be postponed because Nepal is yet to make preparations and especially it has not made infrastructure ready for the biennial event,” a highly experienced source, who knows the situation, confided to ‘The News’ on Thursday. As per original schedule, the Games will be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara from March 9-18. The source said that the situation would be made clear in the next few days.

“You know the General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is going to meet in Tokyo on November 28-29. It is expected that the South Asian Olympic Council would also hold its meeting on the sideline to decide about the fate of the region’s most vital competitions,” the source informed.