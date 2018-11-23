Bravo agrees to play in Pakistan Sammy to lead Zalmi in PSL-4

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s chairman Javed Afridi announced Darren Sammy to lead the side this PSL-4. He believes that his captaincy proved to be fruitful for the team as they won the PSL 2 and runners up in PSL 3. The yellow storm will perform exceptionally well in PSL under his captaincy. He further added that the inclusion of Misbah ul Haq is beneficial for us. He will not only prove to be helpful for the youngsters but also help Darren Sammy with his experience.

Meanwhile West Indian star DJ Bravo has announced that he will travel to Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League matches after being picked by Quetta Gladiators for the country’s biggest cricket event.In a video message, Bravo said that he’s looking forward to his first visit to Pakistan since 2006.