Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Pakistan down NZ in Veterans WC opener

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan downed New Zealand by 10 runs in the opening match of the Over-50 Veterans World Cup (WC) 2018 played at Old Kings Oval ground in Sydney.

Ghulam Ali was declared man of the match. Pakistan veterans, batting first, scored 231/9 after 45 overs. Ghulam Ali contributed 59, Sagheer Abbas 44, Sajid Ali 36 and Shahid Anwar 26. For New Zealand A Nuttall bagged 3/41, A Dale 3/45, H Kember 2/30 and D Leonard 1/29. In reply New Zealand managed 221/9 in 45 overs. D Robinson played top-scored with 75, A Dale made 61 and D Asken 17.

For Pakistan Veterans Amir Tauseef bowled well to claim 3/30 followed by Jaffar Qureshi 3/56, Javaid Hafeez 2/31 and Dastgeer Butt 1/5. Earlier former Test Cricketer Ejaz Ahmed, who was appointed captain of Pakistan Veterans, could not go with the team because of his emergency family problems. In place of Ejaz, Ghulam Ali was appointed captain and Ghaffar Kazmi as Vice Captain.

