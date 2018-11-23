close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
AFP
November 23, 2018
Fiji coach tips historic win against France

Sports

AFP
November 23, 2018

PARIS: Fiji coach John McKee named a side Thursday he said was capable of springing an upset win over France in Paris this weekend.

The Pacific islanders have a 9-0 losing record against Les Bleus but McKee said Fiji were confident after demolishing Uruguay 68-7 last week.While praising the efforts of the players that beat Uruguay, McKee has largely reverted to his first-choice side, which lost 54-17 to Scotland earlier this month.

The introduction of blockbusting Toulon wing Josua Tuisova is the only change to the starting side that faced Scotland, with Metui Talebula moving to fullback to make room.

