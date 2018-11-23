Meeting for PFF polls tomorrow

KARACHI: The Returning Officer (RO) appointed by the Supreme Court for holding the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections has convened a meeting of the presidents of the four provincial football associations in Islamabad on Saturday (tomorrow).

According to a source aware of the development the RO Shoaib Shaheen will discuss electoral matters with the provincial associations presidents. The apex court on November 14 had announced that the PFF elections would be held within one month.

The other day the returning officer had also asked the four provinces to send their nominations for the PFF Congress till November 30. The RO had also said that after receiving the nominations the date, time and venue for the PFF elections would be revealed.Meanwhile Punjab Football Association (PFA) President Sardar Naveed Haider has announced that he would support a MNA Malik Amir Dogar from Multan in the PFF elections.